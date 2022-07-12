YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Comedian Bert Kreischer is stopping in Youngstown as part of his “The Berty Boy Relapse Tour.”

Thirty-two shows have been added to the tour, including one at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on Thursday, Oct. 6. The show starts at 7 p.m.



Kreischer is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and podcast host. He has a number of stand-up specials on Netflix and recently debuted his new docu-series, “The Cabin,” on the streaming platform.

Kreischer hosts Go-Big Show with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. He is also the author of the book, “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child “(2014).

Presale tickets are available online only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 14 with the password: RELAPSE.

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15. Tickets range in price from $39.75 to $99.75.