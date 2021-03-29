Comedian, “America’s Got Talent” finalist coming to Eastwood Field

Preacher made it to the final rounds on season 12 of NBC's "America's Got Talent" in 2017

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are teaming up with The Comedy Zone to bring some laughs to Niles this spring.

“America’s Got Talent” finalist and viral YouTuber Preacher Lawson will perform at Eastwood Field on May 13.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. Monday. General admission seats are $30 and VIP on-table seats are $50. Fans can buy tickets for the VIP section in tables of four. A limited number of dugout parties and suite rentals are also available.

To purchase tickets, visit the Scrappers’ website

The comedy show is family-friendly. Social distancing will be followed and masks must be worn at the venue.

Preacher made it to the final rounds on season 12 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2017. He was invited back for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019.

He was named the 2015 Funniest Comedian in Florida and has over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube.