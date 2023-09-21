POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – People who live in Poland will soon have another choice for internet and cable.

Comcast has been putting in service boxes in the township. Township Trustee Eric Ungaro confirmed permits for the work were approved, and the work is happening to expand the service.

“There are flags and digging all over,” Ungaro said. “Looks like they are really moving.”

Comcast filed a video authorization amendment with the Ohio Department of Commerce in November 2022 to expand service in the area.

Areas targeted for new service in Mahoning County include Beaver Township, Boardman Township, Poland Township, Poland Village, Struthers and Washington Township

New areas targeted in Columbiana County include Center Township, Elk Run Township and Washington Township.