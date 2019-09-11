Columbiana’s Das Dutch Haus in the running to be named ‘Sweetest Bakery in America’

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant and bakery known for its sweet treats is currently part of a national poll for best full line bakery.

As of Tuesday night, Das Dutch Haus Restaurant in Columbiana is in the lead for the state of Ohio in the Sweetest Bakery in America Contest.

Das Dutch Haus is trying to push for a top 10 spot in the country.

“About two weeks ago, we finally moved into the top three for Ohio and then slowly, we moved into second place and then about a week ago, we moved into first place for full line in Ohio for bakeries,” said Das Dutch Haus General Manager Zack Orville.

The contest ends on Sept. 30.

To enter your vote, visit SweetestBakeryinAmerica.com.