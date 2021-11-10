Columbiana woman sentenced in police chase, drug arrest

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Columbiana County was sentenced in connection to an April 2021 police chase and subsequent drug arrest.

Brandi Cope, 28, was sentenced to eight to 10 and half years in prison on several felony charges including fleeing and eluding, drug-related offenses and felonious assault.

According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office, Cope was charged following a police chase that began as a traffic stop in Liverpool Township.

Investigators say Cope took off from that stop as a Liverpool Township officer was leaning into her vehicle, dragging the officer several feet.

The officer was not injured and was able to pursue Cope, along with other responding agencies.

Prosecutors say Cope has a lengthy criminal history and was on probation at the time of the chase. At the time of sentencing, Cope was serving a two-year prison term for probation violations.