Columbiana welcomes a new healthy business downtown

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A new healthy hangout spot opened up in Columbiana this weekend, welcoming over 400 people on Friday for their grand opening.

Columbiana Nutrition opened up downtown on Main Street.

They serve meal-replacement shakes and energy-boosting teas.

There are also locations in Youngstown, Poland and Niles, but the owners in Columbiana say that this is something the area had been missing.

“We knew Columbiana would do so well because it’s a small town, and bringing something like this could really impact them,” said owner Paige Baker.

“They’ve said that they really like the concept that, like, how it’s healthy and that it’s a perfect fit for the community,” said owner Ivan Adu-Poku.

Columbiana City Manager Lance Willard said over text Sunday morning that he is excited for the newest addition downtown, and that it is uplifting to see a business opening during this time.