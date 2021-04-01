Columbiana Way Station welcomes customers with new renovations

It took two-and-a-half weeks and was done mostly by volunteers.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Way Station in Columbiana welcomed customers back today after shuttering its doors while they renovated the facility.

One of the first noticeable changes is the cash register was moved in front of the entrance and exit doors. They also laid down some new carpet and polished the linoleum floors toward the back of the store. The food pantry was also moved to the back right corner.

The walls received a new coating of fresh, white paint and some departments were moved around. The bathrooms were also freshened up.

Chaney Nezbeth, the executive director of The Way Station, said it’s more accessible for everyone as well.

“One of the reasons that we wanted to remodel is it is important to us to honor the people that come in here with needs, but also because the merchandise that’s in the store is donated to us. We feel it’s our responsibility to honor the donor as well,” Nezbeth said.

The renovations took two-and-a-half weeks and were done by volunteers, except for the contractors who did the carpeting and polishing.

Overall, it feels a bit brighter inside and customers seemed happy with the results.

“I’ve been shopping here for 13 years,” Karen McCowin, a former employee and current customer said. “I have a little boy so I used to work here and if it weren’t for this place then we wouldn’t have what we have.”

Nezbeth said the renovations were funded through The Way Station and the Columbiana Community Fund.