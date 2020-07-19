Columbiana to hold Community Energy Savings Day Monday

"Community Energy Savings Days" is a response program for when demand for electricity is expected to be high

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Columbiana and the American Municipal Power are holding another “Community Energy Savings Day” and are asking customers to reduce energy on Monday, July 20.

“Community Energy Savings Days” is a response program for when demand for electricity is expected to be high.

The City of Columbiana’s electric utility department is asking residents to conserve electricity between 2 and 7 p.m. on these days in an attempt to get lower rates for power.

Homeowners and businesses can reduce electrical usage in the following ways:

Using fans

Raising the thermostat by several degrees

Unplugging electronics that aren’t in use

Turning off lights

Pulling the shades on windows

Operating appliances like washers and dryers after 7 p.m.

Although conservation is not mandatory, city officials say they appreciate any participation.

City government offices and buildings will be participating to help with the effort.