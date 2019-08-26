Columbiana theater group raising money to send special needs performers to Disney

As of now, the group has raised $5,000 and need to get about $60,000

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One theater group in Columbiana is raising money to send the kids in their special needs program to Walt Disney World.

Crown Theater Productions they are taking part in the Bright Spark Disney Theatrical Competition.

As of now, the group has raised $5,000 and need to get about $60,000. They also want to show that kids with special needs can do theater to help with a lot of life skills.

“They’re the only special needs group that’s competing against people that don’t have special needs, so that’s a big obstacle there, to say I can still be involved with things that other people can be involved in,” said Crown Theater Productions executive director Debbie Salmen.

The program started in 2015 and has continued to grow. They now put on two shows per year, including “Shrek Jr.” on Oct. 26 and 27 at 2 p.m.

The group welcomes children and adults of all ages, and it helps people with special needs develop their social skills and network with other families.

If you would like to donate for the Disney Special Needs Theatrical Experience, go to crowntheaterproductions.org.

Checks can also be written out to Crown Theater Productions, 5 North Main Street, Columbiana, Ohio 44408.

Donations will be accepted until November.