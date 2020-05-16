Columbiana takes its Global 6K for Water walk virtual

Brittany Ford was inspired to bring the 6K to Columbiana a few years ago after reading about what the walk benefits

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Each year, a group of people from Columbiana participate in the Global 6K for Water at Firestone Park, but this year they took it virtual.

The money raised helps build water wells in third world countries, which Ford says has become even more important during this pandemic.

“The numbers aren’t as high yet there as they are in the states and many other places, so we’re hoping that getting these wells put over there will then help them have a fighting chance to survive the virus as well,” said Ford.

The group walks six kilometers because that is the average length to get water in those countires.

Ford says that they limited the amount of people with their group to ten, but more people participated by walking around their own neighborhoods.