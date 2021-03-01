Columbiana students work to revitalize alleyway

The class was given the task to figure out and research real-life issues that businesses might be facing

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana high school’s creative entrepreneurship class is leaving its mark on the city.

The class was given the task to figure out and research real-life issues that businesses might be facing.

This year, they teamed up with the city and are revitalizing an alleyway. The goal is to turn the alleyway into a public space.

Classes have worked with businesses before as part of the creative entrepreneurship class.

The class started working with the city on the alleyway project in the fall.

“We recognize that these people in high today will be the future of our community. We want them to be involved in developing this community,” said Mayor Rick Noel. “Columbiana believes we need to have these people stay here, and we need to find out what will make them be able to stay in Columbiana.”

The mayor and city manager, along with the progress committee and local business owners attended Monday’s presentation.