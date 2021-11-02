Columbiana schools plan veterans program

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana schools will be honoring veterans over three days next week. The events will be spread out through the district.

The students will offer the veterans breakfast and perform a show for them. Superintendent Donald Mook says he hopes students will take something away from the events.

“Making a connection with real people that served our nation, sacrificed a great deal and recognize those who have fallen,” Mook said.

Events include the following: