Columbiana Schools hoping city will give them control of athletic fields

Right now, the city has control of the football and baseball fields but the school district pays to keep them maintained

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Next Tuesday, Columbiana City Council will vote on giving the school district control of the football and baseball fields.

We’re about three months away from the start of the high school football season. Right now, the city has control of the fields at Firestone Park where student athletes play.

Both sides are looking to change that.

“I think it’s a win-win situation here,” said city manager Lance Willard. “I think they want the flexibility. They’ve been putting money into property that they haven’t owned for many years.”

“Having a little bit more control as to who is on them and when they’re on them, making sure they stay maintained the way we need them is helpful,” said Columbiana Schools superintendent Donald Mook.

He said in his 11 years as superintendent, he doesn’t remember this being brought up before. He guessed that’s because of the longstanding relationship between the city and school district.

“The community has grown to really enjoy the athletic programs taking place in the park,” Mook said. “This will just solidify it.”

Even though the fields have remained under city control, the school has taken care of everything — including maintenance and updating locker and weight rooms — with money either coming from the schools or school-affiliated groups.

“To be able to say, ‘Hey, this is our property. We can do what we want on it and keep the upgrades to it,’ makes it a heck of a lot easier to make that decision to spend the dollars,” Mook said.

He said he’s been approached about plans to continue with upgrades, such as the stands and track.

“Offer more flexibility for the schools to maybe get grants and have the opportunity to spend money on something they own,” Willard said.

If the school does end up getting control of the fields, many areas like the track will remain open for public use.