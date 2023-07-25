COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Columbiana is asking residents to conserve energy.

As temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s in the eastern United States, in the next few days, Columbiana electric customers are being asked to conserve power. The conservation period runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 through Friday, July 28.

“Community Energy Savings Days” is a response program for when demand for electricity is expected to be high.

“There’s plenty of power available and our grid is in good shape, but if we can conserve during these peak hours, the City can save on transmission and capacity costs next year,” Mr. Lance Willard, City Manager for Columbiana.

Conservation steps include: