Columbiana pool fills with over 600 people looking to escape the heat

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Temperatures have been hot, which means local pools have been busy,

The pools were packed Wednesday afternoon at Firestone Park in Columbiana.

Manager Terry Shaffer says everyone needs to drink plenty of fluids and wear sunblock. Many people are spending more time at the pool because of loosened COVID-19 restrictions and the heat.

“This heat has brought in the customers, I’m telling you. Yesterday, Tuesday, we had close to 700 people. We’ve had two over 600 people, and starting the season when it was so cold, it sure made up for it since then,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer credits his great staff for working together to make sure all of those visitors have a good time.