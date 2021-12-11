COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — James Tinsley and a passenger in his car were arrested Thursday by Columbiana police after they said he led them on a chase.

Police said Tinsley took a U-turn on S.R. 7 and eventually crashed into a ditch. He tried to drive away when police tried to arrest him, according to the Columbiana Police K9’s Facebook page.

Tinsley made it to North Lima where Beaver Township Police were able to stop him.

After, a K9 was used and police said they found 8 grams of suspected crack, 7 grams of suspected fentanyl and 7 grams of marijuana as well as an unspecified, large amount of money.