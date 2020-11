Chief Tim Gladis announced his retirement during Tuesday's city council meeting

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana Police Chief Tim Gladis is retiring after 11 years with the city.

The Morning Journal reports that Gladis announced his retirement during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The chief said he will be finishing up immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Morning Journal.

