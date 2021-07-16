Columbiana plans for a full fair September

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Street Fair is less than two months away, and they are planning for a full fair this year.

Organizers say it will look similar to 2019’s fair with vendors, rides and more.

They are expecting more people this year because of what the pandemic brought last year.

The Street Fair has just a little bit more left to go in the planning process.

“The biggest thing that’s left to do is crossing some T’s and dotting some I’s with the city at the city council meeting coming up just to make sure everything is good, which I don’t anticipate it not because they’re very supportive of the [American] Legion and the fair,” said Jacob Sevek, Street Fair manager.

The American Legion Post 290 is the title sponsor of the Street Fair.

It begins Thursday, September 9 and will run until the 11.