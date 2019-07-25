Columbiana officer dragged by OVI suspect, police say

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana police officer was dragged 10 to 15 feet while holding on to an OVI suspect who tried to drive away, police say.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on N. Main Street near Salem Street.

Detective Ryan Pike was patrolling a work zone when he noticed the driver of a 2013 Jeep, who he believed was highly impaired. Police said the driver, 44-year-old Brandon Davis, of Poland, was ignoring the directions of the officer and nearly struck Pike.

Pike was able to get Davis to stop and called for another officer to assist with an OVI arrest.

Police said while waiting for the other officer to arrive, Pike noticed that Davis was reaching for the gear shift as if he was going to drive away. Police said Pike reached into the Jeep and grabbed Davis’s shirt, but Davis drove off, dragging Pike until he was able to let go.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect drive east on Salem Street. Police later received a report of an erratic driver on Terra Verde, who pulled into a vacant house and ran into the woods nearby.

While searching the area, a dog ran out of the woods — believed to be carried there by Davis.

Police say they ordered Davis to come out of the woods, but when he didn’t, they released their K-9.

The K-9 took Davis to the ground and held him there until officers arrested him.

Davis was treated for bite wounds to his buttocks, and he was taken to the Columbiana County Jail.

Charges are pending, including felony assault on a police officer.