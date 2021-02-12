Columbiana offering designated viewing areas for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The area will be roped off, closed on three of four sides

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, most St. Patrick’s Day events were canceled as the pandemic was just getting started. This year, the Columbiana Chamber of Commerce is attempting to host a celebration for people this year.

Columbiana has never done a Saint Patrick’s day parade, but this year they thought they would give it a shot.

“It’s kind of a social distancing parade. Floats and high school bands are invited to join. But for people watching it, that will look a little different,” said Erich Offenburg, director of the Columbiana Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring what we are calling D.V.A.’s or Designated Viewing Areas that folks can rent for that time period up and down South Main Street,” Offenburg said.

The area will be roped off, closed on three of four sides. Each one will be at least six feet apart.

The chamber asks for you to keep it to people within your family, roughly six people. But as for the rumor on Facebook about the D.V.A.’s being an igloo, that’s not true.

“We had initially used the word “pod” instead of designated viewing areas. They’re not a pod. They are not an igloo or anything like that. There would be no way financially we could do anything like that on a large scale,” Offenburg said.

The parade will be a little over half a mile long. It will start at Firestone Park and go down Main Street. The chamber is still accepting sign-ups for floats or people wanting to march. The goal is to have about 35 different units in the parade.

“We’re looking for high school bands. We’re looking for floats and business and anybody who wants to come out and support St. Patrick’s Day. We’re working on a bagpipe band as well,” Offenburg said.

The parade will be held Sunday, March 14 at 2 p.m.