COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — For the first time ever, a street in Columbiana was shut down on Saturday — for the witches.

Main Street in Columbiana was closed from the PNC Bank building to the circle for the first-ever Witch Walk. In the stretch, 32 vendors set up shop, including food trucks.

There were also contests for people and businesses nearby, plus some fun for the dogs and crafts for the kids.

“It brings in a lot of new people. We have people who’ve traveled two, three hours away to come and enjoy today. We just thought it would be a fun way to bring people together and enjoy something different,” said Bridget Wolsonovich, executive director with the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s not the antiques and it’s not the standard craft show. It kind of gives it its own little spin on things.”

Organizers said they plan to hold the event again next year.