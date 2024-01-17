COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Wendy’s is hiring for a new location that will open in Columbiana, according to a press release.

An exact location and an opening date for the restaurant has not been announced.

Wendy’s will be giving open interviews at the Columbiana Public Library every Wednesday from January 24-February 21 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The company said that they offer competitive pay and benefits, including health insurance, matching 401K, and more. Wendy’s also said that it provides opportunities for incentives and promotions.

To schedule an interview, text WORK4U to 25000. Applicants can apply at HireMewen.com.

Wendy’s has two other Columbiana County locations. There is one in East Liverpool and one in Salem.