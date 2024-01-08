COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – In Columbiana, the Way Station is back in its original building.

It has been operating out of First Christian Church in Columbiana since late October. The original building Springfield Road was closed to repair deteriorating floors. New concrete floors have been installed.

A few other maintenance projects were completed while the building was closed such as building and painting new walls.

The Way Station had people lined up outside a half hour before it opened Monday.

“We missed most of them that did not come over to First Christian Church and find us over there. They’re coming back in, and we can serve everyone so much better,” said Melissa Ciavarella, Way Station manager.

Executive Director Chaney Nezbeth said they are happy to be back.

“Happy to be back so that the people who really need us, more than just the shoppers, are able to find us,” Nezbeth said.

There are still items that need to be brought to the store’s main floor after construction. The Way Station is looking for volunteers to help with that.