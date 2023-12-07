TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol have confirmed that a second passenger has died from injuries sustained during a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Florida on Wednesday.

Three passengers from Columbiana, Ohio, were in a van driven by an Uber driver when it was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 275.

The Uber driver and 52-year-old Ron Solvesky, of Columbiana, were killed in the crash. Solvesky was a passenger in the van along with his wife and son, who were seriously injured at the time.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday that Solvesky’s wife, 51, died at a Tampa-area hospital overnight Friday from her injuries. Police have not released her name at this time.

There has been no update on the condition of Solvesky’s son.

A 22-year-old man is facing felony murder charges after he crashed a stolen Ford Mustang head-on into an Uber driver’s van near the Skyway Bridge.

Solvesky was an employee at South Range Schools. Officials brought in grief counselors on Thursday and Friday. The district intervention team was also called.

“Ron was a beloved, hard-working member of our South Range Local Schools custodial staff for the past 18 years. Ron was a family man first, always putting others before himself. He selflessly supported and served his community. Our district grieves with the family and friends of a kind, friendly, supportive and generous person,” the school district said in a press release.

The Mustang driver, identified as 22-year-old Leosvany Arias Roman, of Hialeah, was also seriously injured in the crash.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Florida Highway Patrol’s (FHP) help after a stolen Ford Mustang rammed an HSCO patrol car and fled southbound on Interstate 275 around 10:46 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers reported that Roman hit speeds over 140mph.

Troopers said Roman hit an FHP vehicle when he reached the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and continued to the top of the bridge before turning around. Troopers said he rammed the FHP vehicle again before he sped off and started driving the wrong way on I-275.

Soon after, Roman crashed head-on with the Dodge Caravan at mile marker 13 near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge’s northern rest area.

The Mustang was reported stolen by the Tampa Police Department. When officers attempted to arrest him on Wednesday at a location on West Columbus Drive, Roman took off, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The 27-year-old trooper who tried to stop Roman suffered minor injuries when his FHP vehicle was rammed.

The FHP said Roman is facing charges of felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravating fleeing and eluding involving death, driving with a suspended license, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, burglary of unoccupied conveyance, resisting officer without violence, criminal mischief, grand theft motor vehicle and reckless driving.

A second suspect, Mohammed Ali Pujol, 30, sitting in a silver Mercedes sedan parked next to the white Mustang, placed his vehicle into drive and sped towards an HCSO deputy who managed to jump out of the way. Tampa Police Officers assisted by attempting a traffic stop and ultimately used stop sticks on the 3300 block of North Nebraska Avenue and arrested Pujol. He, too, is facing several felony charges from HCSO for his crimes.