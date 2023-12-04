COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Birdfish Brewing in Columbiana will be hosting Tunes for Toys for Tots featuring Smilo & The Ghost on Dec. 7 from 4-9 p.m.

To go, all you have to do is bring a new, unwrapped toy.

Those toys go to Jacob’s Heart, which was started by Nicole and Chris Eells.

Their son Jacob was born in 1995 without the left side of his heart. While he only lived for a couple of months, his memory and impact live on.

Six years ago, his parents started this toy drive in his name and donated everything to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman.

“The kids who stay at the hospital who are in-patient, they get things each day that they’re there. Or maybe they’re there in the emergency department and it’s very scary, so we give them a toy to maybe ease that up a little bit,” Nicole said.

“This was a member of my family that passed away. I want to give back like the rest of us to honor his memory and all the other babies that didn’t quite make it because of everything they were going through at birth,” said family member Kayla Sexton.

Music will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

You can also drop off your donation at Birdfish beforehand if you can’t make it on Thursday.

Jacob’s Heart is also accepting donations at the following places until Dec. 18. You can also email them at jacobsheart@yahoo.com to set up a time to give your donation.

Boardman

Starbucks – 7680 Market Street

Canfield

Starbucks – 4546 Boardman-Canfield Road

Columbiana

Fox’s Pizza Den – 144 North Main Street

Birdfish Brewing Co. – 140 East Park Avenue

Cortland

Starbucks – 2164 Millenium Boulevard

East Liverpool

Sweet Deli – 15433 OH-170

East Rochester

Woolfe Farms – 26533 Summers Road

Hanoverton

Dollar General – 29783 US-30

Leetonia

Treasure Chest Wholesale – 5380 OH-45

Lisbon

Italo’s Pizza – 7735 OH-45

East of Chicago – 330 North Market Street #A

JMullen Motors – 114 South Jefferson Street

Morris Automotive Repair – 7491 OH-45

Dashing Divas Boutique – 5 South Park Avenue

Almost Perfect Foundation and Resale – 2 South Park Avenue

Family Dollar – 33200 OH-172

Minerva

Minerva Bowl – 917 East Lincolnway

The Komfort Zone – 204 North Market Street

Niles

Starbucks – 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road

Salem