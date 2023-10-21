COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — There might have been more puppies than people in Columbiana — all in their silliest and scariest Halloween costumes — for the annual Walk-n-Wag event.

“What I really want is for Columbiana to be the most dog friendly place in the world”: It’s a goal Paws on Main owner Dani Edgerton has spent years accomplishing.

Dozens of dogs and their owners filtered through locally owned stores in downtown Columbiana. Edgerton greeted pups as part of her sixth annual Halloween Walk-n-Wag event.

“It grew to now we have 18 stops, and they all are getting a treat at each stop,” Edgerton said.

The event benefits All Paws Are Perfect Rescue, which places dogs with intense medical needs, and older dogs, with foster families. They, like other rescues, have noticed an influx in dogs, and they do their best to ease the burden for pounds and shelters.

“Here are so many dogs being found as strays and owner surrenders and there’s just not room in those places anymore. They’re at capacity, so we try to take whatever we can to alleviate,” said rescue volunteer Wanda Sabol.

“They just have a real heart for some dogs that might not be appropriate in a shelter, so they have private foster program for them,” Edgerton said. “I love what they do, and they’re nice people and doing good work.”

All the money goes toward finding and funding foster families for these dogs. Edgerton expects to raise around $2,000 with the event.

For those interested in volunteering, more information is available at All Paws Are Perfect Rescue’s website.