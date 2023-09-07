COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Street Fair continues Friday night on Main Street.

On Thursday, the event started around 5 p.m. but the parade at 6:30 p.m. officially kicked everything off.

There are plenty of vendors and food for people to enjoy.

This is the 136th year of the fair.

Jacob Sevek manages the fair and says there are also some new things for people to enjoy this year.

“A lot more vendors that are coming out this year, creating and making their own things. We got 3D printer, we got fudge a lot, we’ve got, you know, someone down there making T-shirts. Lots of handmade jewelry and crafts,” he said.

The fair continues on Friday from 5-11 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

There’s also handicap parking behind “R’s” Pizza and the Garden of Eden.