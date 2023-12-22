COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — For some, the holiday season can be a stressful time, so the Columbiana Softball Association helped relieve some of that stress for families Friday night.

The association offered a gift-wrapping service at the Columbiana Nazarene Church by donation only. The group wants to get their name out in the community more.

“The girls in our community for softball, we want them to come, we want to teach them teamwork, teach them the love of the game. Get them started early, play though high school,” says Tangie Mohrbacher, with the Columbiana Softball Association.

To give parents a chance to finish their holiday shopping, kids hung out at the church and decorated Christmas cookies.