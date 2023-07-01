COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Shaker Woods held its first-annual Fire “Shaker” Work Show,

and it all benefitted a good cause.

The rain didn’t stop a crowd of people from enjoying food trucks and live music ahead of the fireworks at the first annual Fire Shaker Works show.

Dawn Wells and her family came out to support some local musicians and says her favorite part is…

“Probably the music and the vendors, the fact that they have a few local people here trying to make a buck and you know, we just want to come out and support the community.”

There was also a raffle and gun auction.

All the proceeds go to the Shaker Woods Helping Hands which was recently granted non-profit status. They give assistance to those in Columbiana County that are having a hard time getting by and donate to other charities as well.

“We try to help out those people that are, they’re still getting along. They’re still trying to do, they just need a little extra pick-me-up that have been involved in the community and helped out other people as well. And it’s just they’re turned to give back to them as best as we can,” said Jake Kellner, board member of Shaker Woods.

Those with Shaker Woods say the rain isn’t stopping the fireworks, and those who braved the rain planned to stay.

“If it doesn’t get rained out we will, probably. We got an umbrella, so we’re ready,” Wells said.