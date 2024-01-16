COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — At Tuesday’s Columbiana Council meeting, two school board members brought up more concerns over the city’s Community Reinvestment Area program. The program gives people who build new homes 15 years of no property tax, but school board members say they’re losing money that the district needs.

School board members Scott Caron and Kelly Williamson once again stood before the city council Tuesday evening.

“We can’t be in a position where this CRA continues to keep building, that it’s harming the school and the funding that we need in order to educate,” Caron said.

Caron went back and forth with council member Dan Dattilio as they both voiced their frustrations about the board and city coming to an agreement on the current program.

“I’ve got to be honest with you — I get whiplash sometimes, unfortunately,” Dattilio said. “It’s not you guys. I think our communications with the school get a little confusing.”

Dattilio and Caron discussed an already proposed hold harmless agreement. If the agreement is signed, the city would reimburse the school district for the normal property tax rate that it would cost to educate the student in the Community Reinvestment Area program. However, this would only apply to students moving in to the area after the agreement is signed.

“We’ve given information to you folks, we’ve given numbers to you folks. We’ve set down and met with other councilmembers,” Caron said.

Dattilio says mixed messages over what the school board wants is making it more difficult to come to a mutual agreement.

“Let’s sit down, let’s hash through all these numbers, lets try to figure out what actually gives us a clear picture of what’s going on, and the best path moving forward,” Dattilio said.

The school board has proposed many options, including shortening the length of the CRA program, but Caron says the hold harmless agreement, or a release of liability, is the best option.

“A hold harmless would be absolutely perfect for the school, period. We could do everything with a hold harmless,” Caron said.

Dattilio stressed again the need for clearer communication between the school board and city council.

“We can work on together to actually come to some agreements and not just keep talking to the media or just talking past each other,” Dattilio said.

Moving forward, the city’s attorney, Mark Hutson, will meet with the school board’s attorney to discuss all the options.