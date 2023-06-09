COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A road is closed after another train derailment in Columbiana County.

According to police, the train derailed near Birdfish Brewing on E. Park Avenue in Columbiana.

Police on scene say two train cars went off the track, but all the cars were empty.

Officials are working to bring equipment to get the cars off the tracks.

East Friend Street is currently blocked and is expected to remain so until officials are finished removing the cars from the tracks.