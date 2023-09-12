COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana-area school offers opportunities outside the traditional classroom.

The high school photography class at Heartland Christian was taking pictures downtown around noon on Tuesday.

It’s an elective class to help fulfill an art credit needed to graduate. Students either have their own camera or borrow one from the school.

On Tuesday, they were learning about filling the frame with their pictures and eliminating distractions in the background.

“It just takes the theoretical stuff that we learn in the classroom and then they can apply it outside. So there’s times when it’s raining, we’ll go around the halls and take pictures in the halls. When it’s nice out, we like to try to get them outside and be able to take some pictures outside,” said Eric Hosler with Heartland Christian.

Each student needed to take a minimum of 20 pictures. They will submit their best five to be graded.