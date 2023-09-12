COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — If you hear a siren over your radio or TV on Wednesday, don’t be alarmed, it is just a test.

Emergency sirens in Beaver, Columbiana and Hancock counties will be tested around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The test consists of a three-minute tone and is part of a federal requirement to ensure the sirens are functioning properly.

The test will be performed on the pole-mounted sirens, as well as over the radio and television.

Locally, the Emergency Alert System will sound on the following radio stations: WKBN, WSOM, WNIO, WOHI, WASN and WYSU. It will also sound on the following television stations: WKBN, WFMJ, WYTV and WYFX-LD.