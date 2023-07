COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation is underway after officers seized a dog in Columbiana.

While on patrol Friday, July 7, officers noticed a dog tied to a leash in the front yard of a home on Union Street. According to a police report, the dog was found to be in immediate need of medical attention due to its condition.

Officers took the dog and turned it over to the Columbiana County humane agent. The humane agent is investigating, and charges of animal neglect may be pending.