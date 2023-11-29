COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Over a dozen new jobs will be created, while over 160 others will continue as the result of a big roadway improvement grant going to the City of Columbiana.

State Representative Monica Robb-Blasdel of Columbiana County announced the $1 million Roadwork Development Grant.

In a press release, Rep. Robb-Blasdel said, “This significant investment is about creating jobs and growing our local economy. Not only will the City of Columbiana see the benefits, but our region as a whole.”

The State Controlling Board approved the funding earlier this week.

The grant is funded by the “historic” $12.6 billion transportation budget that passed the legislature and was signed into law earlier this year.

As the bill moved through the legislature in March, State Representative Jay Edwards said, “This is a jobs bill. This robust investment in Ohio’s infrastructure will move our state forward and strengthen our economic prosperity. Communities across the state will reap the benefits of this budget – whether that be through local projects or an increase in workforce opportunities.”

The newly announced grant will create 14 new jobs and will ensure that 167 existing jobs are retained.