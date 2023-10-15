COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- A Columbiana woman is charged with endangering children, OVI, and other charges after police pulled her over for a traffic stop Thursday night, according to a report.

Stephanie Patrick, 47, pleaded not guilty in court on Friday to endangering children, OVI, OVI breath greater than .17+, open container, and reasonable control.

Reports said that Patrick was pulled over on Royal Birkdale Drive near Aberdeen Court in Columbiana Thursday night around 7:30 p.m.

Officers received calls about Patrick’s driving, as police said that she was driving all over the road hitting curbs. Police said that a child was in the vehicle.

Officers discovered that Patrick’s Breath Alcohol Content (BrAC) was .220, nearly three times the legal limit.

Patrick was arraigned on Friday and posted bond, so she was released from jail on Friday. Her next court date is scheduled for January 23, 2024, in Columbiana County Municipal Court.