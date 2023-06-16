COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana man rolled the dice on a passion project and opened his tabletop gaming store Friday.

Brian Frederick put the finishing touches on his downtown Columbiana storefront that’s been two years in the making.

Inside, The Eldritch Bazaar is jam-packed with dice and different tabletop games.

Frederick wants the shop to be a space for people to learn. He says hobby gaming gave him a community and now wants to do the same for others.

“It gave me something to be passionate about, something to genuinely care about, and love and enjoy. But on top of all of that, those friends and people I’ve met along the way, are priceless to me,” said Frederick.

The store is open until 10 p.m. Friday and they’re holding grand opening raffles and gaming events all weekend.