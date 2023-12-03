COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — According to First News print partner The Morning Journal, the Columbiana Library has an expansion in store.

The plan for a 4,200 square foot addition was recently approved by the city’s planning commission.

The plan contains the following features:

A large room dedicated for the children’s and young adult’s programming

A senior room

A makerspace attached to the current computer lab providing a new space for hands-on work with the library’s expanding collection of equipment and a space to host computer classes

A block of six study rooms (Four two-person rooms and two six-person rooms)

A lactation room and children’s restroom in the Children’s Department

Additional storage space

The Library Board of Trustees said they need more space to accommodate its increased amount of daily visitors. More the 6,000 visitors have been to the library this year, with about a 42% increase each month.

The last expansion to the library was completed in 2003. No information has been provided on a timeline for this expansion.

Laurel Stone contributed to this report.