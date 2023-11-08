COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-known barber shop has moved to a new location.

The Columbiana Barbershop is celebrating its official ribbon-cutting ceremony now that it has moved to Red Brick Commons at Firestone Farms. The barbershop has been around for nearly six years.

After opening his first shop in Columbiana, owner Jacob Sevek said it took him quite some time to acquire this new space. He said this allows them more room to work, more parking and space to collect items for charity events.

“It just gives an opportunity to be out where a lot of activity, a lot of things are happening. You get a lot of extra eyes and a lot of outside of the community comes in,” said Sevek.

For Thanksgiving, the barbershop is collecting monetary donations. All of the money goes back into the school district to give Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

For those interested in donating, you can stop into the barbershop on Town Center Avenue or donate online.