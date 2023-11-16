COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Joy of Christmas light display returns for its 15th year in Columbiana.

The drive-thru holiday attraction features more than one million lights in 100 holiday scenes.

Guests can take in the holiday lights, enjoy over 120 handmade gingerbread houses and even have a visit from Santa Claus.

The event attracts thousands of visitors from across the area and is a featured stop on the Ohio Tourism Light Trail.

“Our goal is within the name. Our passion is to be able to bring joy to people. We want to offer them a unique, great family experience that just brings joy to them. They can forget about their worries, they can forget about their stressful day and just have a good time,” said Zach King, Joy of Christmas committee chair.

The event begins on Friday and runs through Christmas Eve.