COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Columbiana got into the holiday spirit Friday night as the annual Joy of Christmas celebration kicked off.

Mother Nature couldn’t rain on Columbiana’s parade.

“Columbiana is a Hallmark Christmas town. It kind of is in our roots that we’re here to celebrate the holidays,” said Bryce Miner, president of the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau.

Despite a steady stream of rainfall, it never stopped Santa Claus from coming to town.

“You just definitely get that feel when you’re in Columbiana. Like we say, it’s a big city with a small heart,” said Bridget Wolsonovich, executive director for the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce.

Christmas in Columbiana is a big deal. The parade coincided with the opening night of the Joy of Christmas light display.

“We have people who travel from all over the place to come to our Joy of Christmas,” Wolsonovich said.

The theme of the night? Ignite the Light!

This year marked a special edition of the Columbiana Christmas Parade.

“This year, we are honoring Paul Rance who made it what it is today. It used to be on a Saturday afternoon and he decided to move it to nighttime,” Wolsonovich said.

So friends and family all came out to celebrate the season with sights, lights and community spirit.

“It’s magical. That’s the only word for it. It’s just absolutely magical. You get to see family and friends get together and enjoy one another and experience that magic that Christmas brings,” Wolsonovich said.