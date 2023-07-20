COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A home was destroyed in Columbiana Tuesday night after it caught fire.

Firefighters say flames tore through the house on Terra Verde Avenue in minutes. People lived in the house but made it out safely with their dogs.

At this point, the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office is handling the investigation and has not determined a cause.

Neighbors say they believe it may have started in or near the garage and spread quickly through the rest of the house. The heat was so intense, the siding on a neighboring home melted.