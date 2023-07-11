COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin confirmed that there is a gas line leak near Crestview Local School District

There is an evacuation in place from a 1-mile radius of Fairfield School Road just North of State Route 517.

McLaughlin said that the evacuation is from north of Woodvale Lane to the south and just north of Crestview Road, and from lower Elkton Road to the west at State Route 558 and west of Crestview High School.

The department said that Crestview Elementary School is available for shelter and that the Red Cross has been notified.