COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Route 14 in Columbiana is closed for a fatal crash involving three vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:42 p.m. this afternoon.

The road is closed near Homestead Drive and Town Center Avenue.

Information about the victim and what caused the crash was not immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.