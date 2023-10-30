COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver who caused a crash at a roundabout in Columbiana County was sentenced.

Christopher D. Reynolds, 36, of Backer, Florida, was found guilty in a plea agreement on charges of OVI, prohibited acts and obstructing official business.

He was sentenced to 360 days in jail but was given credit for time served and for 60 days on electronic monitoring to equal no additional jail time.

He will have to serve two years of probation, complete 50 hours of community service, attend a three-day driving intervention program and submit to drug and alcohol testing. His license was also suspended for 14 months and he was fined $1,700.

Reynolds was driving a tractor-trailer in August 2022 when it crashed into the circle in Columbiana, hitting the curb and rolling into law offices on South Main Street, causing significant damage.

Reynolds suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.