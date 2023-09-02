COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a sea of pink on Saturday at Firestone Farms in Columbiana.

Lots of businesses and restaurants from around the Valley came together to have a food competition for their third annual “Pink Out” event.

The event, called “Dine Out 4 Cancer,” is meant to raise awareness to help fight breast cancer.

Tickets were sold for Pink Out to benefit the Salem Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund.

One of the local restaurant owners shared how breast cancer affected his life.

“It kind of hits home with me. My mother just defeated breast cancer, last year,” said Jarod Bullen, with Homestead Kitchen and Cocktails.

Nearly 10 different businesses participated in the Pink Out.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.