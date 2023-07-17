COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency crews were on the scene after responding to reports of a fire alarm where they found a home filled with smoke.

Columbiana fire and police crews were called to a home on the double digit block of Ashli Lane for reports of a fire alarm around 5 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived in the home, they found it to be filled with heavy smoke, reports say.

Crews were forced to break down the door of the home after no one answered it, according to reports.

The cause of the smoke was a burning pot on the stovetop, which officers removed, causing the fire to quickly put itself out.

Officers located a person and dog inside the home. Reports state the person was originally unresponsive but was woken up by officers and deemed to be OK.

The home was ventilated and crews cleared the scene.