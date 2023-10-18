COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — A community resource facility in Columbiana County will be temporarily relocated starting this weekend.

The Way Station’s location on Springfield Road in Columbiana will be temporarily closed due to structural damage that’s in need of repair. The closure will last from Oct. 21 to Jan. 7, 2024.

Executive director Chaney Nezbeth said the floor is rotting and in jeopardy of collapsing. Repairs are expected to cost near $250,000, which the group says they’re in the process of raising money for.

Nezbeth said the Oct. 30 food distribution will take place at the original Way Station location on Springfield Road.

The temporary location will open Oct. 30 at the following address:

First Christian Church, 39 Cherry St., Columbiana

The temporary location will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The annual toy drive will take place there, and monthly food drives starting in November will be held at a church across the street from First Christian.

Those interested in helping can do so by visiting The Way Station’s website.