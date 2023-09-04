COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Officials with the city of Columbiana are asking that its residents reduce their energy usage ahead of hot and humid weather conditions this week.

As temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s, Columbiana officials are launching “Community Energy Savings Days,” a response program for when there will be increased demands on power grids and electrical infrastructure.

Columbiana customers are being asked to limit their electricity usage during the following times:

Between 3 – 6 p.m. Tuesday

Between 3 – 6 p.m. Wednesday

City manager Lance Willard said though “there’s plenty of power available” and that the city’s grid is “in good shape,” lowering the demand of electricity during these hours can save on transmission and capacity costs in the coming year.

Some conservation steps customers can take include:

Shutting off lights when not in use

Unplugging small appliances and electric charges (i.e. those with small lights)

Raising the air conditioner thermostat by a few degrees

Closing curtains, drapes and blinds

Waiting until evening to run washing machines, dryers or dishwashers

Turning off TVs, computers or other electronic devices when not in use

“Our citizens and customers have the opportunity to make a difference in their system and their rates by conserving energy during these periods,” Willard said. “As a municipal electric system, owned by its citizens and customers, it is contingent upon those same citizens and customers to keep the electric rates for themselves and all other customers of City of Columbiana as low as possible.”