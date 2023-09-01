COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Park District has made a decision on who will remove the nearly 100 trees that fell on the Greenway Trail during last week’s storms.

Chair of the board Eileen Dray-Bardon says they will be going with Stumpmakers out of Highlandtown. The board made the decision at a special meeting Friday morning after being quoted at $12,000.

The board had revived quotes from multiple companies. It is looking at various options for fundraising.

Some of the larger logs will be left behind for people to take for things like firewood.

The plan is to start the week of Sept. 11 and say it should take about a week to clear.